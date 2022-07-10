ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people were shot Saturday evening in Rochester on Bay Street near Frances Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a private vehicle took the victims to Rochester General Hospital.

Officers say the victims are a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, and they were both show in their lower bodies. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The RPD says there are no subjects in custody, and anyone with information relative to this incident are encouraged to contact the police department.