ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager was taken to the hospital Monday evening after a shooting on Webster Avenue in the City of Rochester.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say an 18-year-old male was shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.