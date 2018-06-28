Teen facing charges in westside crime spree

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Juan Carlos Ortega-Baez

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says another person has been arrested in a crime spree that has hit the westside of the county in recent weeks.

Seventeen-year-old Juan Carlos Ortega-Baez is charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Deputies say Ortega-Baez was found with a UTV that had been stolen out of Parma on June 11.

Last week, deputies said they were investigating a number of thefts in westside towns over the past couple weeks. Deputies say a group of thieves had been going into unlocked sheds and garages taking dirt bikes, ATVs and even vehicles where keys have been left inside.

This is at least the second arrest in connection to the case.