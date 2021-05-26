Teen drowns at Canawaugus Park in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager has drowned in a creek in Scottsville on Tuesday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Oatka Creek in Canawaugus Park around 8:57 p.m. for the report of a teenaged male in the water possibly drowning.

Deputies say according to their investigation, the teen swam toward the middle of the creek and then began to struggle. “The male went under the water and multiple bystanders entered the water to assist but were unable to get the male out of the creek,” officials said in a release.

He was later removed from the creek by fire personnel and pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were multiple people that were down here. Obviously on a warm night this is a very popular spot here on River Road in Scottsville,” Sgt. Matthew Battone said at the scene. “It’s a very popular spot amongst teens. I’ve been on the job 15 years and there’s always someone here on a warm night.”

The MCSO said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.