                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Teen dies in snow tubing accident in Lewiston

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 16-year-old female is dead after hitting a tree in a snow tubing accident Saturday at Clyde L. Burmaster Park in the Town of Lewiston, according to the Niagara County Sheriff.

Deputies say the teen and a 3-year-old boy were riding down the sledding hill when they struck a tree at the bottom of the hill at 10:14 a.m.

The two were transported by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital, the 3-year-old was treated and released, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old, because of her injuries, was pronounced dead subsequent to arriving at the hospital.

The Town of Lewiston Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

The sledding hill at Burmaster Park is currently closed.

