Teen accused of attempting to rob Greece police officer

GREECE, NY (WROC) - A teen is accused of attempting to rob a uniformed Greece police officer in April.

Leroy Blair, age 19, is charged with attempted robbery in the case.

During the incident, police say Blair and another man Christopher Morse tried to sneak up behind the officer who was standing in the area of Dewey Avenue and Stone Road. Another officer nearby in a patrol vehicle says he heard them utter "do him, do him."

The officer left his vehicle and Morse was taken into custody, but Blair got away at the time, police say.

He is being held in Monroe County Jail for the case.