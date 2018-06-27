Teen charged with 2017 murder of Shaquan McMillan on Lake Ave.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Darrin Jones

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A man is now facing charges for a fatal shooting on Lake Avenue last fall.

Darrin Jones, age 19, is accused of gunning down 23-year-old Shaquan McMillan in the early morning hours of October 1, 2017.

Officers say Jones shot McMillan in a parking lot off Lake Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said McMillan tried to ran away, but collapsed on Beach Avenue.

Police say Jones has been in custody at Monroe County Jail since November on unrelated weapon charges.

He is now charged with murder; he will return to court on July 10.