Teen charged in Irondequoit home invasion robbery on Culver Rd.

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) - A teen is facing charges after officers say he broke into a home in Irondequoit then attacked and attempted to rob the woman inside.

Kevin O'Hara, age 18, is charged with attempted robbery, burglary and assault.

Officers were called to the victim's home on Culver Road around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning for the attack. Inside the home, police say the 56-year-old woman was confronted by O'Hara and was hit in the head with an object.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

With help from the sheriff's office, police say O'Hara was arrested and later arraigned. He is being held in Monroe County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Police say O'Hara knew the victim.

It's not clear if this incident is connected to another attack in Irondequoit on Point Pleasant Road where a woman was stabbed in the neck Tuesday afternoon.