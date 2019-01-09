Teddy Geiger talks Grammy nomination, gender transition
(WROC) - Rochester native Teddy Geiger, the singer and songwriter known for hits like "For You I Will (Confidence)," spoke with CBS This Morning Wednesday about her gender transition and Grammy nomination.
Geiger is up for her first Grammy for a song she co-wrote for Shawn Mendes: "In My Blood."
In an interview with reporter Vladimir Duthiers, Geiger spoke about the challenges she's faced over the last couple years after revealing she was transgender.
She says Mendes was a huge support during this difficult time.
"He was just super supportive … I felt like accepted and loved," Geiger said.
Last year, Geiger released a new album, her first since her transition, called "Lillyanna."
You can click here or below to see the interview:
More Stories
-
Deputies have released the identity of the woman killed in Monday's…
-
The Monroe County DMV has temporarily stopped accepting credit cards…
-
Today Show meteorologist Al Roker is showing support for the…