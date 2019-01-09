Teddy Geiger talks Grammy nomination, gender transition

CBS News Teddy Geiger (CBS News)

(WROC) - Rochester native Teddy Geiger, the singer and songwriter known for hits like "For You I Will (Confidence)," spoke with CBS This Morning Wednesday about her gender transition and Grammy nomination.

Geiger is up for her first Grammy for a song she co-wrote for Shawn Mendes: "In My Blood."

In an interview with reporter Vladimir Duthiers, Geiger spoke about the challenges she's faced over the last couple years after revealing she was transgender.

She says Mendes was a huge support during this difficult time.

"He was just super supportive … I felt like accepted and loved," Geiger said.

Last year, Geiger released a new album, her first since her transition, called "Lillyanna."

