TeamJoey: How to vote for Rochester native on Netflix’s reality show, ‘The Circle’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester native is competing for some big cash rewards on a new reality TV show, and you can help him win!

Actor Joey Sasso is featured on the new Netflix reality TV show, The Circle. The twist of the show is that players never meet face-to-face during the competition, but communicate — and compete — with one another exclusively through profiles created on a specially designed social media app.

As we know, not everything on the internet is as it seems. Since players never meet face-to-face, some contestants hide their true identities and portray themselves as other people — which is why some critics have said The Circle is like Big Brother meets Catfish.

Sasso, who is originally from Rochester, but moved to Los Angeles a few years ago, is still in the running for the grand prize of $100,000 with just a few episodes left. Whether he wins that money will depend on his cunning.

However, you can help him win The Circle’s fan favorite vote, for which the winner will receive $10,000.

How to vote

All you have to do is go to thecirclevote.com and choose Joey (or your other favorite character). You can vote once per day from January 8 through January 17, which is when the winner will be revealed on Instagram .

Vote as you see fit, as often as you’d like, but we’re #TeamJoey all day, every day.