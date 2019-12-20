Teachers union to consider ending collaboration with RCSD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District’s vote to reduce staff could hurt the relationship between the teacher’s union and the school district according to the president of the Rochester Teachers Association.

Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association, says teachers have been notified of whether or not the union will conduct business as usual with the district or whether they will stop collaboration within the district.

“Also told them that they will have an opportunity to approve or not approve the recommendation to hold a vote of no confidence in this school board and maybe even in this superintendent,” said Urbanski.

Urbanski says many teachers are packing up classrooms Friday and students could return in January after winter break to new teachers.

The District Superintendent Terry Dade was still standing behind his decision and said it was the best option for closing an over $60 million deficit.

“I’ve been trying to encourage the spirit of starting a brand new year just like the beginning of the school year. New relationships being built just like we did do at the beginning of the school year in the fall,” said Terry Dade, Superintendent of the Rochester City School District.

Dade says even with the cuts, the district is still facing a deficit.

The total deficit is reported as $64.8 million. $30 million has already been made in reductions outside the staff cuts. The layoffs will recover around $10 million.

The district says they need at least $25 million from state to prevent future cuts.

“I have not received any notification from Governor Cuomo’s office. So now all attention turns to lobbying with the same energy and advocacy, as a family, for the state funding that we so desperately,” said Dade.

Urbanski says the union will continue to offer union benefits to the teachers laid off.

There will be a total of 155 staff reductions, 109 of those teachers.

The cuts are expected to take effect when students return to the classroom in January.