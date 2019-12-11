Teachers go over 160 days without contract

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Teachers in the Rush Henrietta School District have gone more than 160 days on an expired contract.

They gathered at the school board meeting on Tuesday night, asking the board to put pressure on the administration to help settle a new contract.

The main points of concern — salary, benefits and time management.

The president of the Rush Henrietta Employees Association Teachers Chapter, Sheila Buck, said teachers are increasingly expected to work long hours.

Buck said their compensation should reflect the work they do — and rise to the level of other nearby districts.

“We feel that we have been reasonable in our requests,” Buck said.

“This is a great community, we have a great system here. Really all we’re looking for is fair compensation, when you look at us and you look at teachers in other districts around Monroe County.”

Teachers said they have a mediation meeting set for next week but they are not close to an agreement yet.