Teachers Association files lawsuit against district Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The Rochester Teachers Association told news 8 that they have filed an improper practice charge with the State Public Employment Relations Board.

The association said Thursday and Friday of last week, around 130 teachers throughout the district were notified that their current positions would be displaced.

Under the labor law, the district is allowed to displace teachers.

That means they can remove teachers, however, the union says the teachers must be given a reason.

Adam Urbanski, president of the union, says that wasn't done, which not only violates labor law but also the contract between the district and the union.

Urbanski also claims that Rochester Teacher Association faculty representatives were targeted.

"If somebody is displaced for good reasons that's one thing but if somebody's displaced just because they speak up for themselves and because they are involved in the union, that's simply wrong and it's unfortunate and we're gonna fight it in court. "

One of those teachers, a reading teacher in the district, said all reading teaching positions had been eliminated from her school.

She agreed to talk to us but wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

“We try to speak up through our union but if a principal or someone finds out they can really target you," said the district reading teacher.

She says teachers in her school are angry and for those who weren’t expecting this, moving to a new school can be a challenge.

Teachers will now have to take part in a teacher transfer day in June to find out where they will go next.

“So there’d be other elementary schools of junior highs that need a reading teacher but I won’t find out till I go to placement day," said the teacher.

For this reading teacher, She says it’s the students who will feel the lose.

“I don’t get to see students that I’ve had over that course from kindergarten to fifth grade now," said the teacher.

These teachers will be able to move into other positions within the district. The State Public Employment Relations Board has 10 days from receiving the charge to decide whether or not to petition the supreme court.

We have reached out to the Rochester City School District and a spokesperson there said they have not received any notification of the complaint. they are not commenting any further.