Teachers association: 22 cases of breast cancer reported among teachers at Albion school Video

ALBION, NY (WROC) - The Albion Teachers Association has discovered 22 cases of breast cancer over the past 20 years among teachers at Ronald L. Sodoma Elementary Schools. That information was reported to the school's board of education on Monday.

"I thought it was something in this town," said Marcia Webber. "Water or something."

Terra McGaffick adds, "It's definitely something to think about. I guess never knowing how many people there actually were that have been affected by cancer was kind of a shocking number."

Albion school board and the Superintendent Michael Boswell learned this on Monday.

The superintendent is concerned with any number of cases within his school district and will continue to seek the advice of the state and local health departments. Several studies have been done to try to prove an environmental connection to breast cancer without success, but that doesnt ease those around the school.

"I hope they figure it out," said McGaffick. "And it's not -- it's just unfortunate that there's such a high number."

Still the teachers association will continue to look for answers.

One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer over their lifetime.