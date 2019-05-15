Teacher’s aide fired, teacher resigns after Rochester special needs student taped up

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A Rochester teacher’s aide has been fired and the classroom’s teacher has resigned after police said the aide was accused of restraining a special needs student with duct tape.

The teacher’s aide, Layota Davis, was suspended after being arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and attempted unlawful imprisonment.

According to court documents, Davis was accused of using duct tape to tape up the special needs student’s arms at School 54 on Otis Street.

Once the teacher, who gave the tape to Davis, noticed what Davis was doing, the teacher says she told her to stop and cut the student free with scissors.

The teacher said Davis then asked the boy if he was going to tell his mom and told the boy “she was just messing with him.”

The district says, along with the teacher, a teacher’s assistant who worked in the room has resigned as well.