Taxicab driver hospitalized after attempted robbery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers were called to the area of Chili Avenue and Hancock Street for the report of a man who had been shot on Thursday morning shortly before 4 a.m. Officers located a 40-year-old Rochester man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the victim is a taxicab driver and was transporting a fare when the fare attempted to rob him.

The victim sustained his injuries during the altercation, before the suspect fled.

No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Traffic is no longer blocked off in the area.