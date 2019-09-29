Taxi driver finds 2-year-old wandering in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A taxi driver flagged down Rochester Police officers after locating a 2-year-old boy, who was wearing only a diaper at the time, wandering in the roadway near Brown Street and W Main Street in Rochester at around 3:30 a.m.

The child was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Officers do not know how long the child was outside for.

Officers located a house the child was missing from in the area. The boy has been reunited with his family.

Neighbors in the area were surprised to hear the boy was found at such an late time.

“A two-year-old here at this time of morning what was you thinking about? what’s on your mind. I mean really it don’t even make sense…That was a good thing by him finding the child and bringing the child in.’ said Bobby Thomas, who lives on W. Main street.

Police are not releasing the name or company of the taxi driver.

The investigation remains ongoing regarding any potential charges.