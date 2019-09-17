Tax breaks approved for Midtown Athletic Club, renovations moving forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tax exceptions to Midtown Athletic Club have been approved.

The club is planning on a $10 million expansion and will now be getting more than $500,000 in sales and mortgage tax exemptions.

Some Midtown members are excited for the new additions to the club, such as a seven-lane indoor pool, but some community members are upset their money will be going to something they can’t even afford to attend.

At a board meeting Tuesday, Midtown General Manager Glenn William said the $500,000 is a sales tax on materials for the project. He said even if Midtown wouldn’t have been approved for the funding, the project still would’ve gone forward — it just would have been scaled down.

William also said the club attracts people to Rochester and the project will create 30 new jobs.

“Midtown Athletic Club is a great example of when people look to come into a community at the higher end level with higher-end jobs it’s one of the attractions that people come to visit,” said William.

William also said he’s just trying to be competitive with the YMCA, which gets tax exceptions. The YMCA is opening a new location in Pittsford soon. The location received some criticism from Midtown officials.

“My simple question was, they’re building in Pittsford, New York when they could be building in other parts of the city where needs are more apparent. They do have tax exemptions, they pay no property tax, they pay no sales tax, and donations, tax-exempted donations, fund the YMCA. I’m just looking for a level playing field that’s all,” said William.

Rachel Barnhart, a Monroe County legislature candidate, said this money could’ve been used more wisely.

“This is a project that would’ve proceeded without help. We need to really rethink our economic development policies to invest in projects that are creating wealth. It’s not the job of taxpayers to make sure Midtown Athletic Club survives and thrives and is competitive in the market,” said Barnhart.

Steve Sanow is a Midtown member and he says the club has a mantra: “Midtown isn’t for everyone.” Sanow said if it’s not for everyone, why would everyone pay for it?

“I think they’ve misjudged the demographic here,” Sanow said. “People can’t afford it We don’t have Boeing here, we don’t have major industry moving into Rochester, we have a few intramural projects, but we don’t have anything huge to support the dues we’re going to have to pay.”

Sanow said club membership goes up by $5 each year and that he currently pays $174 for his membership He said he isn’t sure how much more it’ll go up once the renovations are finished, but that he’ll be looking into the YMCA to see what they offer.

The YMCA said this in a statement:

“As one of the region’s largest nonprofit organizations, the YMCA of Greater Rochester values our role as stewards of private resources to be used for public benefit.

The YMCA is proud to earn its tax-exempt status every day. In our last fiscal year, we provided more than $3 million in financial assistance; of that, more than $2.6 million came from generous community contributors to our Annual Campaign. All funds were used to provide nearly 16,000 community members much needed child care services and aid them on their journey to health and wellness.

In addition to financial assistance, the Y supports the community through enhanced teen programming, free swim lessons for kids under three, chronic disease prevention and expanded opportunities for active older adults.

Much like our community, the YMCA of Greater Rochester is an interconnected network. Our suburban branches provide critical financial support to help sustain the urban mission. Simply put, our Association model means the success of one is the success of all.”