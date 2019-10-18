Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer Donut on track for ‘1,000 dozen’ sold again

Ridge Donut Cafe manager Jackie Marcello talks about the donut craze that had people lined up out the door Thursday morning. (News 8 WROC Photo/Dan Gross)

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer Donut made its return Thursday, and as expected, a huge crowd showed up looking to get their hands on the collaboration between Irondequoit-based businesses Ridge Donut Cafe and Rubino’s Italian Foods.

Ridge Donut manager Jackie Marcello said more than 1,000 people came through the shop, with a line out the door when the donut was first available at 8 a.m. Thursday — despite the nasty morning weather.

47 degrees, pouring rain, and still a line out the door at 8 a.m. for the Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer Donut. #ROC pic.twitter.com/VJtNhFNC23 — Matt Driffill (@MDchu) October 17, 2019

Bakers were working around the clock in preparation for the donut’s release, but Marcello says the staff was more prepared than last time and things went much smoother than the summer debut.

The store only had 10 bags of mix ready during the donut’s August run, and 80 bags this time around. They also prepped their ingredients with volume in mind — stocking 20 bottles of food dye, 100 pounds of sprinkles, and 60 boxes of Rubino’s Italian cookies.

The surge of customers also benefited the business’s social media following. Marcello said Ridge Donut picked up some 500 new followers on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Through one day, the folks at Ridge Donut have made 500 dozens of the Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer Donut, and are on pace to hit their target of 1,000 dozen sold, the same mark they hit during the summer.

Like the classic Italian cookie it’s inspired by, it tastes like almond with a little bit of vanilla, topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles, a raspberry drizzle plus a piece of an Italian cookie — and it’s completely unique to Rochester.

There’s also a contest for people to get creative with the donut, that will yield the winner a free dozen.

How do you enter to win?

1. Take your most creative picture with the donuts.

2. Post your picture on Instagram or Facebook and tag both @rubinos_italian_food and @ridgedonut. This must be a post.

3. Make sure to be following both accounts

That’s it. We here at News 8 WROC would wish you the best of luck, but be aware, we will certainly be putting our best foot forward to score the free donuts.