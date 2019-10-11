Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer Donut making an October return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Back in August, Irondequoit businesses Ridge Donut Cafe and Rubino’s Italian Food teamed up for an Italian cookie-style donut that sold “more than 1,000 dozens.”

Well, it’s making an October comeback, starting next week, according to a Rubino’s Instagram post.

Like the classic Italian cookie it’s inspired by, it tastes like almond with a little bit of vanilla, topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles, a raspberry drizzle plus a piece of an Italian cookie — and it’s completely unique to Rochester.

The donut caused quite a stir during its debut this summer. It was only available for a few days, so some mornings had people lining up as early as 4 a.m. — at other times there was almost an hour wait.

The Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer donut will be back, beginning Thursday, October 17 through Sunday, October 20, according to the Instagram post. No word yet on if it will be available at both Rubino’s and Ridge Donut Cafe, but last time it was originally released, it was only available at the donut shop.

Huge turnout for the taste of ridge rainbow layer donut at @RidgeDonutCafe this morning. As of right now they have sold 180 dozen of just this donut. The donut will be available for this weekend only so stop by and get yours! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ux6moJBNfF — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 8, 2019