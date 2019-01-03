Take charge of your health care Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The new year is the perfect time to be more proactive about your health care.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Medical Director at Highland Family Medicine and the Associate Chair of Clinical Practice and Interprofessional Education, discussed the steps you can take toward better health Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

"New Year's is a great opportunity to get proactive about your health," Dr. Fogarty said. "We really recommend patients try to interact more with their clinical team so they can understand their medical condition and how best to take care of themselves."

Dr. Fogaty said it starts with thinking ahead. "When you know there's a visit coming up, make plans to bring in all of your medications. Pack them all up, put them into a bag, and your physician or nurse or pharmacist may want to take a look at those. Likewise, plan to bring a family member of friend. Someone that you trust can be a second set of ears for you. They can take notes and help jog your memory when you want to ask a question."

And when it comes to questions, Dr. Fogarty said there are three that you should keep in mind. "There's an excellent national campaign called 'Ask Me Three.' What that means is for patients to be able to ask their health care team three questions. The key questions are:

1. What is my main problem?

2. What do I need to do?

3. Why is it important for me to do this?

"Knowledge helps us become more engaged in the information that we're working with, and that can stimulate people to develop a plan," explained Dr. Fogarty. "If I know I have diabetes, and my A1C level needs to to be seven, but today it's eight, then I can ask questions of my physician or nurse practitioner to say - what are the steps I need to take to get that closer to seven?"

For more information, Dr. Fogarty recommends the following links:

https://www.prevention.va.gov/Healthy_Living/Be_Involved_in_Your_Health_Care.asp

http://www.ihi.org/resources/Pages/Tools/Ask-Me-3-Good-Questions-for-Your-Good-Health.aspx