Taco Bell gives large donation to Rochester Boys & Girls club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester got a large donation from the Taco Bell Foundation.

Local Taco Bell management and officials presented a check for more than $21,000 to support Rochester youth.

The grant will directly support club programming for teens and include career exploration and college visits.

The Taco Bell Foundation explained why it’s important for a business to invest in the community.

“Helping the children, whether it be reading, a safe place to go where they can hang out and enjoy friendships and certainly knowing that the youth of today are going to be our leaders for tomorrow,” Market Director Dennis Beutel said.

“So we feel that giving the right foundation, is really important as part of that process.”

The Taco Bell Foundation’s goal is to empower young people to channel their passions and go on to achieve their dreams.