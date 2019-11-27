Syracuse U announces new security measures following racist graffiti incidents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — Syracuse University is making some security upgrades on campus after a string of incidents involving racist graffiti.

The first thing students will notice is the number of safety officers on campus.

19 new officers will be patrolling residence halls — including Day Hall where the racist graffiti has been found on several occasions.

The university will also continue its work to hire 90 residential community safety officers, all of them will be in place at the start of the spring semester.

New security cameras will also be installed on campus.

Those will be in strategic locations with a focus on stairwells, elevators, exterior locations and common spaces.