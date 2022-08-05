ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced on Friday that, due to the high humidity and heat this weekend, swimming at Ontario Beach Park will be extended by one hour.

Bello said that the hours for swimming at Ontario Beach Park will now be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7.

He also added that lifeguards will still be on duty through the additional hour while reminding the public that pets and glass containers are still prohibited from park grounds.