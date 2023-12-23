ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Untrapped Ministries held a free sweater giveaway at the new Gun Violence Prevention Hub location to support the cause.

Free youth and adult sweaters were distributed by the staff from Untrapped Ministries whose goal is to end gun violence in Rochester.

Justin Morris who is the CEO and founder of Untrapped Ministries said “Untrapped Ministries is an antiviolence organization that’s entrenched in ending gun violence in communities of color all across the diaspora. We have started here on Jefferson Avenue, a community that has been plagued by gun violence over the years.” He continued, “We are here in representation, getting ready to open up the first-ever Gun Violence Prevention Hub in the nation. We thought that it would be a kind gesture, my staff who works so diligently on issues in the community to give out hoodies today, hoodies, coats, end gun violence shirts to show our support to the community and also bring warmth in a cold time.”

The Gun Violence Prevention Hub is a community resource that was developed to improve the lives of local residents. This organization strives to structure opportunities that allow residents to help them be self-sufficient and independent.