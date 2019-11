ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Avenue D and Joseph Avenue has left one man in the hospital.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday a 29-year-old female driving a Hyundai Santa Fe struck a dirt bike driven by a 34-year-old male. The SUV struck the bike as both went through red lights.

The sustained injuries and was transported to Strong. He injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening.

Both were ticketed for passing red lights.