ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many farms rely on fossil fuels for the production of their products including maple syrup, but what if there was a carbon neutral alternative to making the maple syrup that we all know and love?

Cody Koch is the owner of Timber Trails Farm, home to the first electric evaporator in New York State producing syrup in an eco-friendly Sugar House that runs on 100% zero carbon emissions.

“There’s no fossil fuels in the process at all, they’re just, it’s all electricity and we have solar panels on the roof to replace them,” Cody says.

A traditional evaporator uses carbon based fuels such as oil, natural gas, or wood to heat and produce the sap.

“This process is a little bit different we use electricity to preheat the sap, and then after that the electricity is heating the sap, we capture the steam with a steam pump and pump the steam back through the sap in a radiator and then the radiator condenses the water, and we make water instead of steam, and the water actually preheats the sap going into the machine to gain the final energy out of it,” Cody says.

This carbon neutral alternative removes about 11 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per gallon of maple syrup made, which helps to produce 2,000 gallons of sustainably made syrup every year at the farm; a goal Cody is proud to have accomplished growing up in the area.

“…using the property to its fullest in its most sustainably as I can was my goal so the building itself was generated mostly from the property… and we recycle a lot of materials in addition to making maple syrup sustainably,” Cody says.

Not only is it a sweet deal for maple lovers, but It’s a sweet deal for the planet as well.

Similar to other local farms in the area, Timber Trails Farm will be hosting maple weekend from 10am to 4pm, providing tours of their facility, tastings, and a pancake breakfast.