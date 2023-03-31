ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new store on Main Street in the city of Rochester is hosting its grand opening Saturday at 10 a.m., “Eco-Conscious Home Outfitters.”

It’s on 2140 E. Main Street, in Rochester. After their grand opening, the store will be open Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Inside is a wide range of sustainably-made foods, recycled paper products, ecologically friendly home goods, self-care items, and even electrically-roasted coffee.

Owner Joy Keller had spent decades as an elementary school teacher, and after spending her last year as a STEM teacher, she knew she needed a change, fueled by a lifelong passion:

“My father was a science teacher and an environmentalist himself, and I grew up in the country, so really I think I get that passion for protecting the environment from him,” she said. So when her teaching days were done, she started putting in the research.

“A lot of things we’re using aren’t just bad for the planet, they’re bad for people,” she said.

But she’s not giving up education entirely. Keller will be hosting sustainability classes for all ages at the space. The first scheduled event is April 26. She will also be hosting rotating art showings in the back area of the store.

The Rochester location was also a perfect fit for Keller, who says it’s just minutes from her house.

“I wanted to make sure that I was doing something for my community that I live in,” she said. “I hope that people come here and not only find products that help them live healthier and better lives but also learn about sustainability.”

“Every small change that you can make for the environment leads to a big impact,” she said.