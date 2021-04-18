Suspicious device removed from Mendon homeowner’s yard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a suspicious-looking device was found in the front yard of a house in Mendon Sunday afternoon.

Deputies closed Mile Square Road and neighboring streets while deputies conducted their investigation. The MCSO’s bomb squad was called to the scene.

The bomb squad was unable to determine if in fact the device was dangerous, but they were able to safely remove it from the yard.

Mile Square Road and the nearby streets have reopened to motorists.