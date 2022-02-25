GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece police officer who was suspended after the internal investigation into former chief Drew Forsythe’s drunk driving crash intends to sue the police department and the town.

Casey Voelkl, one of the officers who responded to the scene of the crash involving his then-chief in October, filed the notice of claim earlier this month (full document below). Voelkl claims to be the “scapegoat,” according to the court paperwork.

“Officer Voelkl was concerned about the Town of Greece’s failure to investigate possible corruption, which occurred immediately before a contested election for Town of Greece, Town Supervisor,” the notice of claim reads. “As a result, he requested that the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office intervene and conduct an investigation. Officer Voelkl has become the scapegoat for the inaction of the named departments when in reality, the opposite is true. He is the one who clamored for honesty and appropriate action by the Greece Police Department and the Town of Greece, and, indeed, brought the Town of Greece’s failure to act to the attention of the authorities at great risk of retaliation.”

Former police Forsythe crashed his police-issued vehicle on I-390 while travelling back from a function with coworkers last fall. After being put on leave and ultimately resigning, Forsythe later pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was replaced by Michael Wood who sworn in as the new Greece police chief last month.

Officials at the time said officers responded at the scene of the accident to investigate. They did not issue a any sort of sobriety test and the chief was not checked for drunk driving, authorities said. According to police, the three officers who located Forsythe said that if there was any reason to suspect drunk driving, they would’ve proceeded further with a test.

An internal investigation released in December concluded a field sobriety test should have been conducted on the chief by responding officers and that a number of policies were violated on the night of the crash.

“I am especially concerned since learning that former Chief Forsythe was not administered a breathalyzer or a field sobriety test that would have been routin3ely performed on civilians like you or I,” Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said during a press conference in November. “Simply put, I am outraged.”

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said there was substantial evidence that indicated intoxication, including video of the former chief having six drinks before entering his vehicle.

In the notice of claim, Voelkl said the damage to police vehicle was the reason why he suspected mishandling of the investigation. The notice of claim states Voelkl faced retaliation and improper reassignment and he is seeking damages in lost wages, pension contributions, and other benefits.

In addition to Voelkl, Lt. Andrew Potter and Officer Evan Kalpin were also suspended.