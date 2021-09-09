Suspects lead police on chase in stolen minivan, throwing fire extinguisher, cash register at officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were arrested after a police chase in the City of Rochester. Investigators say the suspects threw a wrench, a fire extinguisher, and a cash register while trying to escape.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the area of Portland Avenue at Norton Street for a report of three males with an AK-47 in a minivan. That vehicle sped away when officers attempted to pull it over near Lux Street.

Police chased the suspects to East Avenue near North Winton Road. They say the suspects threw items at police patrol cars along the way, including a wrench, a fire extinguisher, and a cash register. No officers or vehicles were hit.

Investigators say the suspects stopped outside an apartment building on East Avenue. They say the suspects had weapons “in plain view,” and the minivan was found to be stolen on September 6.

Three people were taken into custody. Investigators say one of them may have been involved in a number of other crimes in the area.