Suspects at large following armed car theft in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police responded to the report of an armed robbery in the area of Jay and Ames Street Monday.

Police arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. and located a 50-year-old male resident, who said he was robbed at gunpoint. According to authorities, his vehicle was stolen but has since been recovered.

Three different suspects are yet to be found. Police believe the incident does not appear to be part of the recent series of carjacking robberies in that area.

An investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call 911.