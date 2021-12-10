Suspects arrested after Cady Street shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday, after a shooting in Rochester sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on December 4. According to police, investigators quickly identified two suspects: Johnny Jackson, 28; and Alexis Frost, 19.
Police say officers saw Jackson and Frost in a car together around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and took them into custody. Jackson was charged with Assault, Burglary, and weapons charges. Frost was charged with Burglary and Conspiracy.