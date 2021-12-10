Suspects arrested after Cady Street shooting in Rochester

WEBSTER, N.Y (WROC) — In response to the state of New York still experiencing spikes in Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Governor Kathy Hochul is bringing back a mask mandate for anyone who’s at an indoor public setting. It all goes into effect Monday if you want to get into any of these businesses on East Ave. or elsewhere in the state to shop and eat, you’ll need to wear a mask unless the owner already requires proof of vaccination to enter. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Friday Morning, starting Dec. 13th going through January 15th, anybody inside what’s deemed an indoor public setting must mask up or comply with a vaccine mandate out in place by management. “It wasn’t too much of a surprise that it happened,” Jon Gonzalez who owns Hegedorns Grocery store told us. “I guess we were kind of waiting to see what direction things would go in and waking up today to the news was not all that surprising.”

"I wasn’t surprised at all seeing the numbers going up every day and hospitalizations,” Sarah Austin on Webster said. “I mean this time of year it’s already bad with viruses I’m sure she’s just taking precautions before things get worse.”