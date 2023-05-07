ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department received reports of a vehicle that had struck a building overnight Sunday in the area of Greeley Street and Parsells Avenue in Rochester. Officers say the suspect stole a Kia SUV and drove it in the southbound lane on Greeley Street.

“As the vehicle approached the intersection of Greeley Street/Parsells Avenue, it slowed in speed at which time the driver and sole occupant of the stolen vehicle exited from it,” officers said. “The stolen Kia SUV then slowly rolled into the Greeley Street side of 438 Parsells Avenue.”

According to the RPD, the driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene and hasn’t been located.

There was minimal damage to the structure on Parsells Avenue and the suspect did not enter the location nor was any property taken from there.