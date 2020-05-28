Suspect killed in shootout made anti-police posts on social media, called for others to join ‘militia’

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials in Livingston County say they are aware of anti-law enforcement social media posts made by the suspect in a deadly police chase Wednesday.

“We do know our sheriff’s deputies have started digging into him,” said Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty, “And you will see when you dig into him there’s some anti-law enforcement statements on his social media, so those are things we’re looking at.”

Police say the suspect is 58-year-old Joshua Blessed of Harrisonburg, V.A.

News 8 found videos on both YouTube and Vimeo under the name “Joshua Blessed,” which appear to be religious-themed — speaking about what he says were personal encounters with the devil, and trying to recruit for what he calls a “militia,” which also appears to reference religion, and asking for people to join him.

News 8 is still looking into Blessed’s social media posts. Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this story.