Suspect charged with arson after fire in East Rochester

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged with arson Tuesday after a fire in East Rochester.

According to the East Rochester Police Department, a neighbor saw smoke coming from the back of a home on West Linden Avenue shortly after 8:00 Tuesday morning and called 911. The fire was put out quickly. No one was in the home at the time.

Investigators determined Julio Diaz, 24, pried open a back door of the house and started a fire in the breezeway. They say he knew the victim, and this was not a random crime.

Diaz was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Arson in the Third Degree, both felonies. He was arraigned and released under requirement of electronic monitoring. The victim was issued an order of protection.