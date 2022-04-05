PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayne County man was arrested Tuesday, after a series of vehicle robberies in Perinton.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Brown successfully “attempted to gain access” to three vehicles between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say Brown, 26, approached a woman sitting in her car in the Wegman’s parking lot, telling her he needed money and a ride to the airport. When she got out of the car, police say Brown stole her cell phone and attempted to get into the car. The car was locked, so Brown fled.

Brown was found by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies and taken into custody. He has been charged with robbery, arraigned in Perinton Town Court, and released.