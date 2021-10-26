Suspect arrested in Flower City Park murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have made an arrest in connection with an August 28 murder on Flower City Park.

Officers were called to Flower City Park near Primrose Street around 10:15 p.m. that night, where they found Keegan Whitley, 42, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Tyrique Griffin, 25, was arrested Tuesday. He has been charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Investigators say Griffin chased Whitley at least a quarter mile on the night of the murder before catching up with him and shooting him. Police say Griffin had an outstanding warrant at the time.

Griffin is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.