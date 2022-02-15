ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police arrested a suspect Tuesday in a fatal shootout at a West Avenue parking lot.

According to police, more than a dozen shots were fired in the parking lot of P.I. Lounge on November 12. One man was wounded, suffering life-altering injuries. A second man, 39-year-old Stephen Morgan, was killed.

Police said Morgan was the passenger in a vehicle caught in the crossfire when he was murdered.

Investigators identified Corey Faison, 42, as a suspect in the case. Police said Faison shot the surviving victim on purpose, hitting Morgan unintentionally as the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the gunfire.

Morgan was arrested by the RPD SWAT Team and Tactical Unit early Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder, along with weapons and assault charges. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.