Susan B. Anthony Museum CEO to attend State of the Union as Rep. Morelle’s guest

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch. Two decades ago, President Bill Clinton delivered his State of the Union address before a nation transfixed by his impeachment. He didn’t use the I-word once. President Donald Trump is far from the first president to deliver a State of the Union address in a time of turmoil. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union address Tuesday night, and when he does, Rochester will be well-represented.

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) says Deborah Hughes, President and CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, will be his special guest.

Morelle says Hughes is “spearheading innovative programming to encourage voter participation, advocate for women’s rights, and continue the fight for justice.”

Hughes is currently working with City of Rochester officials on a yearlong celebration to honor Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday.

