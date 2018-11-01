Surviving victim remains in guarded condition after attacks in Penfield, Riga Video

PENFIELD/RIGA (WROC) - A woman remains in guarded condition after deputies say she was brutally attacked by her son, who is also accused of killing his wife Wednesday.

Deputies say 75-year-old Florence Ford is still being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Wednesday, deputies say her son, Arnold Ford Jr., beat his wife to death in Penfield then attacked Florence Ford at her home on Leibeck Road in Riga. Florence Ford was found by deputies at her home, unresponsive.

After the attacks, deputies say Arnold Ford Jr. drove to Pennsylvania before pulling into a parking lot and committed suicide with a handgun.

Deputies credit a welfare check call by Arnold Ford's employer and quick detective work for saving the life of Florence Ford.