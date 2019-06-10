Survey shows New Yorkers’ stance on legal marijuana, immigrant licenses and more

A poll recently published by Sienna College shows New York State residents’ stance on high-profile issues that are on lawmakers’ to-do list before they adjourn for the year next week.

The survey shows voters’ support or opposition to proposed new laws and favorability ratings. 

55% of the New York voters support the legalization of marijuana, and 41% of the voters support the immigrant license bill, according to the survey published on Monday, June 10. 

The poll also shows that the respondents strongly support legislative proposals that would eliminate a religious exemptions to vaccine requirements, with 72% saying they support the idea. 

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo has his highest favorability rating in over a year. The 52-42% rating is up from 47-48% in April. Despite his high favorability ratings, a 58-37% margin of voters say Cuomo should not run for a fourth term.  

There were 812 registered New York voters included in the telephone poll that was conducted between June 2 and June 6. The margin of error is of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. 

