Survey: 46% of gym members won’t return; Seven McGee, others say hitting gym ‘mandatory’

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) According to a survey from “Run Repeat”, they say consumer confidence in gyms has decreased significantly since March. With Covid concerns on their minds, they say 46% percent of gym members in New York will not be coming back (graph below). 23% of those surveyed have already canceled or will be calling off their memberships.



“I think a lot of people are excited, I think we’ll have a good number of our members back,” says John Hutchings with Five Step Fitness in Fairport. He isn’t too concerned on the most recent survey. He says those who say they aren’t returning might not be back immediately, but they’ll return…even with rules like working out and wearing a mask.

“I think a lot of people are adopting a ‘wait and see’ of that (46) percent. I bet you within two weeks, more than half of those people will come back,” says Hutchings.

Derick Gramling of World Gym on East Avenue in Rochester agrees. “I think some people are going to wait it out and you know, see how the flow of the gym goes,” he says.

Football star Seven McGee who will be going to Oregon as a college athlete in January, says not going to the gym isn’t an option. “It’s mandatory to take care of your body. Your mind, your body. Your body has to be ready. Your body has to be athletic and ready to go each day,” says McGee.

“Oh, I’m going back. It’s mandatory. You’ve got to take care of mind, body and soul, man,” says T.Y. Murrell.

Jason Callahan will be returning, but not without some added protection. “I’m online looking for gloves. Different kinds of gloves that are going to keep me from the germs, so I’m really thinking about it.”



Hutchings says gyms mean too much to people, especially with colder weather on the way. With all the Covid prep set, including new air filters installed Friday, he says you’ll be safe getting in shape.

“You can sign up in advance, we have people signed up. We’re ready to go,” he says.