Surgeon General warns pregnant women and teens not to smoke marijuana

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – Some pregnant women are using marijuana to cure morning sickness.

Dr. Julia MacCallum, an OB/GYN at Rochester Regional Health, said, “There is a cultural awareness that it is recreationally used, and it is very much perceived a safe drug to use.” Doctors are concerned the THC in marijuana can pose risks to a developing fetus and cause long-term effects. And teens are also at risk, because their brains are still developing.

“The found differences in hyperactivity, in behavior, negative behavior outcomes and in some, impacts in academic performance — reading and spelling and things like that,” said MacCallum.

The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, says the newer marijuana strains are much more potent. No amounts used by pregnant women or teens are safe.

For moms who are suffering from morning sickness, experts say there are safer alternatives. Dr. MacCallum noted, “If they are using [marijuana] for things like nausea, we have lots of good alternatives behaviorally, over the counter — and also prescription — that can help with nausea and vomiting in pregnancy.”

Along with decreased memory and motor functions, teens and pregnant women who use marijuana can also experience anxiety, agitation, and paranoia. More than thirty states have legalized some form of marijuana.