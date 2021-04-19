Supporters rally for Ogden dog to be allowed to go home

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Animal lovers rallied in front of the Ogden Town Court Monday, to show support for a dog accused of biting a jogger last summer.

A Monroe County Court judge ruled last Wednesday the dog will not be euthanized, after reversing an earlier court order from Ogden which found the dog, Vanessa, to be a “dangerous dog” and deemed it necessary for her to be euthanized.

Supporters at Monday’s rally were asking for the dog to go home.

Vanessa is currently staying at Against All Oddz Animal Alliance while waiting the for the matter to reappear in Ogden court to determine where she will end up going.