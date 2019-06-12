Support VOC on Flag Day

Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester will host its annual Flag Day fundraiser this Thursday through Sunday, June 13-16, with volunteers stationed throughout the Rochester area.

Volunteers will be out starting at 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning through 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

VOC Executive Director Laura Stradley discussed the fundraiser and the June 14 Flag Day holiday Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Flag Day is very important to Americans,” Stradley said. “Certainly the flag represents freedom and democracy. And for the men and women that fight for it, it’s something we look forward to celebrating every year. This particular fundraiser, we’re going to be at locations all around Rochester and Canandaigua handing out about 30,000 flags. It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year.”

In addition to handing out American flags, VOC volunteers will also be accepting donations. “Unfortunately, these programs can’t run on their own and as VOC faces more budget cuts from the state government, this is critically important to us this year to make sure that this initiative is successful as possible.”

She added, “We’ve got over 300 volunteers who are going to help support this effort. And we’ve got a number of supporting sponsors as well. Our presenting sponsor is A&J Pharmacy. They’ve done a lot to support Veterans Outreach Center over the years and invest in our mission, as well as Lake Beverage, Bank of America, and several others.”

The VOC Stars & Stripes Flag Store on South Avenue in Rochester will also be open with deals for shoppers. “We’re running a sale on all of our merchandise in the Flag Store with 15% off through Flag Day weekend,” Stradley said. “And of course, all the proceeds from those sales directly support our programs and services. And as probably most people know, we do quite a bit with employment and training. We have residential programs, homeless shelters, and mental health programs, and so much more at Veterans Outreach Center.”

For a listing of volunteer locations and more information, visit the Veterans Outreach Center website at VOCROC.org.





