ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Most of you probably felt the first taste of fall in the air today, and are starting to think about heating your home.

Energy costs continue to be difficult for families, and at this time last year, there was a big spike in costs.

News 8 put out a poll on “What’s Up ROC” segment on News 8 at Sunrise, and most of you who responded said you put the heat on between 40 and 49 degrees. Low temps are starting to hit that in our viewing area.

And as heat comes on, more energy is used, and more money is spent.

Laharish Guntuka is a professor at RIT. The reasons are mostly the same as they have been for a year and a half:

The war in Ukraine

The West’s refusal to buy Russian natural gas

OPEC artificially decreasing their outbound supply to make up profit-

The US’s lack of production nad refusal to dip into the reserve

The slow move to renewable energy

As well as developing countries buying more cheap coal, cutting into the amount we buy for cheap energy

While we don’t have a lot of formal projections locally yet — RG&E and National Grid are currently putting together their projections and are due to be out in October — Guntuka says there’s one key metric he’s looking at, that indicates an increase could be coming.

“When you look at the service industry, most of the time, the service industry uses more energy, petrol, electricity, labor, all this stuff,” he said. “So by looking at just the service industry, we are looking at anywhere between a 34 to 40 percent increase in energy prices in this next quarter.”

Guntuka said the percentage increase is calculated by both the increase of the price of the fuels listed above, as well as the consumer price index: which he says has gone up .6% from this time last year.