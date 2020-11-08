SUNY releases COVID-19 plan for spring semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — SUNY Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras has announced the system’s COVID-19 plan for the Spring semester.

In-person learning for the Spring term will begin on February 1, 2021. Instruction for the Winter term will be fully remote.

SUNY has also eliminated spring break to prevent students from traveling and spreading COVID-19. Campuses will be allowed to build in single-day, midweek reading days during the semester.

According to SUNY officials, all students must complete a seven-day quarantine before they return to campus. Students must also present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival, or submit to a campus-administered test.