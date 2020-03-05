WATCH LIVE: SUNY Chancellor taking questions at Brockport after recent tension on campus

Editor’s note: SUNY Chancellor’s press conference on Brockport’s campus will be live streamed on this page at 11:20 a.m. EST.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson visited the SUNY Brockport campus Thursday to speak with President Heidi Macpherson, her cabinet, faculty, and staff.

After that she took questions from the media.

Thursday, Johnson met with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, who’s been outspoken about the college’s decision to fire the Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Cephas Archie.

The Chancellor’s visit to the campus follows recent turmoil at SUNY Brockport, which includes the controversial firing of its Chief Diversity Officer, widespread student protests regarding “recent racial issues,” an independent campus climate report said there is “serious and rather troubling developments taking place at the campus,” an employee filing a charge of discrimination against the college, the resignation of a diversity recruitment specialist, and calls for an investigation from a Monroe County Legislator.

