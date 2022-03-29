BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — “This is the worst of the worst in my opinion,” says former SUNY Brockport criminal justice teacher Dan Varrenti.

After convicted cop-killer Anthony Bottom was invited to speak at SUNY Brockport, it was on March 11th that Varrenti said he’d had enough.

“While the incident troubles me, the philosophy of the college and what they promote troubles me even more,” he says.

Varrenti is also the former chief of police for the Village of Brockport. He says the environment at the school has been increasingly anti-law enforcement.

“I just can’t be affiliated with a college that welcomes a murderer to a stage,” he says. At first, Bottom was going to be paid with taxpayer dollars, now it’s via a private donor. The talk, at first in-person, is now virtual. While concessions have been made, he says it’s the invite alone that is egregious.

“They’ve clearly displayed what they believe in and they’ve clearly displayed what they promote,” he says.

Varrenti says what Brockport President Heidi McPherson can do, outside of canceling the event, would be to invite the family members of the murdered police officers to speak. Or at least invite who he says most would feel are positive role models for youngsters to learn from.

“I’ve talked to and heard too many times from murderers, rapists, burglars… what they had to say, and frankly it’s of no importance to me,” he says.

Varrenti says Bottom has a first amendment right. It’s the platform that’s the problem. “I blame the college for allowing him to exercise that right,” he says.

In response to some of the public pressure to call off Bottom’s talk, the organization ‘FIRE’, or the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, released the following statement last week to News 8:

“In cases like this where there is controversy tied to the speaker’s appearance, it is even more important for the event to occur in-person, as there should be room for robust debate and attention to tough questions. This is a classic example of a heckler’s veto — the university capitulating to detractors’ demands rather than defending expressive rights.” FIRE Program Officer Sabrina Conza

For those young people attending the event, Varrenti says, “Listen to him, take whatever he says with a grain of salt, and as they always say, ‘consider the source.'”

Bottom is due to speak during a virtual talk April 6th.